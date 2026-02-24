Russia alleges UK, France planning nuclear transfer to Ukraine as war enters 5th year
Russian foreign intelligence claim adds nuclear dimension to stalled peace talks; front lines remain largely static amid slow Russian advances
Russia’s foreign intelligence service has claimed that the United Kingdom and France are covertly preparing to transfer nuclear weapons capabilities to Ukraine.
The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR - Sluzhba Vneshney Razvedki) said Paris and London were trying to make it appear that any nuclear capability possessed by Kyiv would be domestically developed, warning that such steps would violate the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).
The claim came as Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine entered its fifth year and diplomatic efforts to end the war struggled to produce a breakthrough.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the reported development would be treated as “extremely important” during negotiations, reiterating Russia’s demand that Ukraine remain a non-nuclear state under any future settlement. Western governments have not provided any confirmation of the allegation, and analysts say the statement appears aimed at shaping the diplomatic narrative ahead of fresh peace talks.
Where the Ukraine war stands now
Four years after the full-scale invasion, the battlefield remains largely defined by incremental changes rather than decisive victories.
Russian forces continue gradual advances in parts of eastern Ukraine.
Ukrainian troops focus on defensive positions and targeted counter-strikes.
Roughly one-fifth of Ukrainian territory remains under Russian control.
Heavy fighting persists around Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia, with both sides launching missile and drone attacks on infrastructure. Military analysts describe the conflict as a prolonged war of attrition, with neither side able to achieve a rapid breakthrough.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that any ceasefire without strong security guarantees could expose Ukraine to future aggression, while Russian officials insist that territorial issues must be resolved before hostilities end.
Talks continue, gaps remain
Efforts to broker a negotiated settlement have intensified in recent weeks, but positions remain far apart.
US-mediated talks in Geneva have been described as “difficult”.
Earlier meetings led to limited prisoner exchanges but no ceasefire.
Moscow and Kyiv remain divided on territory and security guarantees.
Russia is seeking recognition of territorial gains and long-term neutrality for Ukraine, while Kyiv rejects concessions that would legitimise occupation. Western leaders continue to back Ukraine politically and militarily, viewing the war as central to European security.
Why nuclear rhetoric is resurfacing
Moscow’s nuclear allegation reflects broader strategic messaging as diplomatic pressure grows.
The war has entered a prolonged phase with limited battlefield shifts.
Negotiations are intensifying ahead of potential new talks.
Nuclear language raises stakes without changing military realities.
The Kremlin has repeatedly framed the conflict as a wider confrontation with the West, and analysts believe such claims aim to influence both domestic audiences and international negotiations.
Despite renewed diplomacy, there is little sign of an imminent breakthrough. Front lines have stabilised, sanctions against Russia continue to expand, and Western aid remains a lifeline for Kyiv’s defence effort.
The latest nuclear allegation adds another layer of tension to an already complex conflict, underscoring how the war has evolved beyond a regional struggle into a wider geopolitical contest.
For now, peace talks proceed alongside ongoing combat, with both sides signalling readiness to negotiate but showing little willingness to compromise on core demands.
Also Read: Ukraine peace talks end. No light in sight
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines