Russia alleges UK, France planning nuclear transfer to Ukraine as war enters 5th year

Russia’s foreign intelligence service has claimed that the United Kingdom and France are covertly preparing to transfer nuclear weapons capabilities to Ukraine.

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR - Sluzhba Vneshney Razvedki) said Paris and London were trying to make it appear that any nuclear capability possessed by Kyiv would be domestically developed, warning that such steps would violate the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

The claim came as Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine entered its fifth year and diplomatic efforts to end the war struggled to produce a breakthrough.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the reported development would be treated as “extremely important” during negotiations, reiterating Russia’s demand that Ukraine remain a non-nuclear state under any future settlement. Western governments have not provided any confirmation of the allegation, and analysts say the statement appears aimed at shaping the diplomatic narrative ahead of fresh peace talks.

Where the Ukraine war stands now

Four years after the full-scale invasion, the battlefield remains largely defined by incremental changes rather than decisive victories.