Russia bans govt officials from using iPhones over alleged surveillance concerns

Russia has banned Apple iPhones from use by government officials over surveillance claims by the US, the media reported on Monday.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSS) has told thousands of officials to stop using iPhones and other Apple products like iPads, reports the Financial Times.

Beginning July 17, employees at Russia's trade ministry will no longer be allowed to use iPhones at the workplace, the report added.

"Security officials in ministries -- these are FSB employees who hold civilian positions such as deputy ministers -- announced that iPhones were no longer considered safe and that alternates should be sought,” the report said, quoting sources.