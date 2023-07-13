Russia: What will become of Prigozhin's troll factories?

The US Justice Department raised charges against the Russian firm for meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

Tens of thousands of comments

At first, Prigozhin only had a few dozen workers, who had to write about 100 comments each per day. By 2023, the troll factory had grown to about 400 employees, some of whom wrote articles for Prigozhin's media, and at least a quarter of which wrote comments for social media.

The investigative Dossier Center says it is technically possible to spread tens of thousands of posts per day. The center was founded by Kremlin critic and former owner of Yukos Oil, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who now lives in London. Its website is banned in Russia.