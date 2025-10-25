Russia faces shrinking, ageing population; tries laws to combat it

For a quarter of a century, President Vladimir Putin has faced one of Russia’s most enduring challenges — a shrinking and ageing population.

In 1999, a year before he took power, Russia’s birth rate hit a record low. By 2005, Putin warned that the crisis could only be resolved by maintaining “social and economic stability”. Yet in 2019, he admitted the problem still “haunted” the country.

At a Kremlin demographic conference on Thursday, 23 October, he again called raising the birth rate “crucial” for Russia’s future. Over the years, he has offered incentives to encourage large families — from free school meals for those with several children to reinstating Soviet-style “hero-mother” medals for women with ten or more.

“Many of our grandmothers and great-grandmothers had seven, eight, and even more children,” he said in 2023. “Let’s preserve and revive these wonderful traditions. Having many children and a large family must become the norm.”

During the years of economic growth, births rose from 1.21 million in 1999 to 1.94 million in 2015. But those gains are now eroding amid financial uncertainty, the war in Ukraine, emigration of young men, and resistance to immigration.

According to Russia’s Federal Statistics Service, the population has fallen from 147.6 million in 1990 — the year before the Soviet Union’s collapse — to 146.1 million today. That figure includes Crimea’s two million residents since Moscow’s 2014 annexation.

The country is also ageing fast: in 1990, 21 per cent of Russians were 55 or older; by 2024, that had risen to 30 per cent.

Since 2015, annual births have steadily declined, and deaths now exceed births. In 2024, just 1.22 million babies were born — barely above the 1999 low. Demographer Alexei Raksha noted that February 2025 saw the fewest monthly births in Russia for more than 200 years.