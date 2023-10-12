Russia fully supports two-state solution in Palestinian-Israeli conflict: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Moscow has always supported a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Speaking at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week, Putin said that Russia's position on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict has remained the same over decades, and this stance is well known in both Israel and Palestine.

"We have always advocated for the implementation of the decisions of the United Nations Security Council, which involve the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state," the Russian President said.

He criticized Washington's policies in the West Asia, noting that the US "tried to focus on financial assistance, rather than finding solutions to existing fundamental political challenges".

The Russian leader said that such moves only escalate the situation, and it is necessary to find compromises.