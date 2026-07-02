Russia likely used shadow fleet to launch drones over NATO countries in Europe

Russia likely used vessels from its so-called shadow fleet to launch drones over Europe as part of a coordinated campaign to disrupt civilian aviation, monitor sensitive military installations and test NATO's air defences, according to a report published by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

The report, shared with the Associated Press ahead of its publication, identified 144 suspected drone sightings across Europe between 2024 and 2026, including incidents in Germany, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Denmark.

According to the study, the sightings peaked in late 2025, forcing the temporary closure of several airports in Germany, Spain and Denmark.

The IISS said the campaign appeared designed to remain below the threshold that would trigger a collective NATO response while exposing weaknesses in Europe's air defence systems. It described the response to the incursions as a "strategic failure" for Europe.

Several senior European officials acknowledged that attributing the drone activity directly to Russia remains difficult. NATO Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Air Chief Marshal John Stringer, also stopped short of directly blaming Moscow, but said the incidents fit a broader pattern of disruptive activity across Europe that Western governments have linked to Russia since its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Russia has denied conducting a sabotage campaign against Europe. President Vladimir Putin said in May that Moscow was not behind such activities.

Shadow fleet under scrutiny

The report argues that Russia's "shadow fleet" — vessels with opaque ownership structures used to circumvent Western sanctions — was likely used as launch platforms for some of the drones.

Researchers analysed the movements of these ships and found multiple instances where suspected drone sightings coincided with their presence in European waters.

One example cited in the report involved the shadow fleet vessel Vezhen, which sailed off Ireland's coast in December 2025 when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the country. During the same period, four large drones were reportedly seen flying over an Irish naval vessel.

The report also highlighted several incidents in Denmark.

On 3 January 2025, up to 20 drones were reported over the Danish port of Koege while the shadow fleet vessel Arctica was sailing nearby.