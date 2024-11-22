Russia providing N. Korea anti-air missiles in barter for troop deployment

Russia has provided North Korea with anti-air missiles and air defence equipment in exchange for its troop deployment in support of Moscow's war in Ukraine, South Korea's top security adviser said on Friday, 22 November.

National security adviser Shin Won-sik revealed this, even as North Korea is believed to have sent more than 10,000 troops to fight alongside Russia in the western Kursk border region against Ukraine, the Yonhap news agency reported.

"Russia is believed to have provided equipment and anti-air missiles to strengthen Pyongyang's vulnerable air defence system," Shin said in an interview with broadcaster SBS when asked what the North would be getting from Russia in return for the troop dispatch.