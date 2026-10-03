Russia strikes Kyiv's bridge in a modified tactic to disrupt Ukrainian capital

Russian strike damages Kyiv’s Northern Bridge, halting traffic.

Three Dnipro crossings face closures or restrictions after attacks.

No casualties are reported in the Northern Bridge strike.

A Russian strike damaged Kyiv’s Northern Bridge early Saturday, forcing authorities to suspend traffic and causing major tailbacks in the Ukrainian capital for a third consecutive day, according to city officials.

Kyiv mayor Vitalii Klitschko said the strike damaged the bridge’s road surface and trolleybus cables. No casualties were reported.

The attack came a day after Russian strikes forced the full or partial closure of three of Kyiv’s six road bridges over the Dnipro River, disrupting travel between the city’s eastern and western banks.

Russia’s defence ministry confirmed responsibility for the latest strike, saying the bridge was used to facilitate troop movements and military cargo logistics for Ukraine’s armed forces.