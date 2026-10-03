Russia strikes Kyiv's bridge in a modified tactic to disrupt Ukrainian capital
Strike damages road surface and trolleybus cables after attacks disrupt three Dnipro crossings
Russian strike damages Kyiv’s Northern Bridge, halting traffic.
Three Dnipro crossings face closures or restrictions after attacks.
No casualties are reported in the Northern Bridge strike.
A Russian strike damaged Kyiv’s Northern Bridge early Saturday, forcing authorities to suspend traffic and causing major tailbacks in the Ukrainian capital for a third consecutive day, according to city officials.
Kyiv mayor Vitalii Klitschko said the strike damaged the bridge’s road surface and trolleybus cables. No casualties were reported.
The attack came a day after Russian strikes forced the full or partial closure of three of Kyiv’s six road bridges over the Dnipro River, disrupting travel between the city’s eastern and western banks.
Russia’s defence ministry confirmed responsibility for the latest strike, saying the bridge was used to facilitate troop movements and military cargo logistics for Ukraine’s armed forces.
The attacks follow a broader escalation in Russian strikes on infrastructure in Kyiv. Russia has previously targeted apartment buildings, warehouses, gas stations and data centres, according to AP.
The aerial campaign has intensified alongside fighting across the roughly 1,250-km front line. Ukraine has also continued attacks on Russian oil and other infrastructure.
Meanwhile, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said Russian air attack weapons had entered Moldova’s airspace and exploded on its territory. Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched Banderol cruise missiles and drones towards the Odesa region, which borders Moldova.
In western Russia, Ukrainian drones struck Kaluga, damaging apartment buildings and injuring people, regional governor Vladislav Shapsha said. He said 13 drones were shot down over the region but did not provide casualty figures.