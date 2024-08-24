Russia to face significant challenges if world, including India, stops buying its oil: Zelenskyy

Russia will have “significant challenges” if the world, including India, stops buying subsidised oil from it, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday, 23 August.

The West has been critical of India’s continued buying of Russian oil despite sanctions on that country since its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Imports from Russia, which were less than one per cent of the total oil imported in the pre-Ukraine war period, now make up for almost 40 per cent of India's total oil purchases.

On Friday, pointing out that there are very significant contracts between India and Russia vis-a-vis oil, the Ukrainian president said, “Putin is afraid of losing the economy, he has nothing except for oil, his main currency is oil. They do have a kind of energy-based economy, and they're export-oriented.”

“So, the countries importing energy resources from the Russian Federation stop, then they will be helping the whole world,” Zelenskyy said while addressing the travelling India media persons after his bilateral meeting with prime minister Narendra Modi.

Modi's nearly nine-hour visit to Ukraine, the first by an Indian prime minister since Ukraine's independence in 1991, came six weeks after he held summit talks with Russian president Vladimir Putin in July in Moscow.