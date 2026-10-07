Ukraine: Russian strikes kill 19 as Kyiv struggles to repel barrage

Russian missile and drone attacks kill at least 19 civilians, including four children, across Ukraine.

Kyiv faces shortages of Patriot missiles as Russian ballistic weapons and jet-powered drones intensify pressure on its air defences.

Ukraine claims retaliatory strikes on Russian oil facilities and a tanker near Sochi, with reports still unverified.

Russian missiles and drones pounded Kyiv and at least a dozen other Ukrainian regions overnight into Wednesday, 7 October, killing at least 19 civilians, including four children, and injuring around 60, Ukrainian officials said, in one of Moscow’s latest devastating aerial assaults.

The attack came a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that intelligence assessments indicated Russia was preparing a “massive” strike. Despite anticipating the assault, Ukraine was unable to intercept all the incoming weapons.

The bombardment, which coincided with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s 74th birthday, underscored Kyiv’s continuing vulnerability to Russian ballistic missiles and a new generation of jet-powered drones being deployed in increasingly intense aerial attacks.

Ukraine is struggling to replenish ammunition for its US-made Patriot air defence systems, which are crucial to intercepting Russian ballistic missiles. It is also racing to develop a new generation of interceptors capable of catching faster, high-altitude jet-powered drones.

The latest attacks highlight the growing importance of long-range aerial warfare in a conflict in which Russian and Ukrainian ground forces remain largely deadlocked, more than four and a half years after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of its neighbour.