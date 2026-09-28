Russian drones hammer Kyiv apartments, offices & science academy, killing 7

Russian drone strikes across Ukraine killed at least seven people and wounded more than 50, according to Ukrainian officials.

Apartment buildings, offices, data centres and a National Academy of Sciences building in central Kyiv were hit.

Ukraine claimed gains in the eastern Donetsk region while also reporting long-range strikes on Russian defence and oil facilities.

Russian drone strikes across Ukraine killed at least seven people and wounded more than 50 on Monday, hitting apartment buildings, offices, data centres and a building of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine in central Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said.

The attacks came after a week of diplomatic efforts at the United Nations to advance negotiations to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

In Kyiv, a woman was killed when a Russian drone struck the National Academy of Sciences building in the Shevchenkivskyi district. The attack sparked a fire at the building, with emergency teams searching for people who may have been trapped inside.

Russian forces also struck a pharmaceutical company and petrol stations in the capital. Four people were killed and eight wounded in Russian attacks in the Kyiv region, according to officials.

In Dnipro, a drone struck an office centre during working hours, killing three people and injuring at least 12.

A Russian strike on a nine-storey apartment building in Kharkiv wounded 43 people, including 11 children, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Four people, including two teenage girls, were also injured when a Russian drone struck a residential area in the Chernihiv region on Sunday evening.