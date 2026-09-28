Russian drones hammer Kyiv apartments, offices & science academy, killing 7
Round-the-clock barrage hits civilian areas across Ukraine as Kyiv claims battlefield gains and strikes Russian targets
Russian drone strikes across Ukraine killed at least seven people and wounded more than 50, according to Ukrainian officials.
Apartment buildings, offices, data centres and a National Academy of Sciences building in central Kyiv were hit.
Ukraine claimed gains in the eastern Donetsk region while also reporting long-range strikes on Russian defence and oil facilities.
Russian drone strikes across Ukraine killed at least seven people and wounded more than 50 on Monday, hitting apartment buildings, offices, data centres and a building of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine in central Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said.
The attacks came after a week of diplomatic efforts at the United Nations to advance negotiations to end Russia's war in Ukraine.
In Kyiv, a woman was killed when a Russian drone struck the National Academy of Sciences building in the Shevchenkivskyi district. The attack sparked a fire at the building, with emergency teams searching for people who may have been trapped inside.
Russian forces also struck a pharmaceutical company and petrol stations in the capital. Four people were killed and eight wounded in Russian attacks in the Kyiv region, according to officials.
In Dnipro, a drone struck an office centre during working hours, killing three people and injuring at least 12.
A Russian strike on a nine-storey apartment building in Kharkiv wounded 43 people, including 11 children, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov.
Four people, including two teenage girls, were also injured when a Russian drone struck a residential area in the Chernihiv region on Sunday evening.
Russia's Defence Ministry said its forces had struck two data centres in Kyiv and petrol stations in the capital. It also said a Nova Poshta distribution hub in Odesa was hit, along with a cargo ship in the Black Sea and another vessel at the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk.
Moscow says it targets military-related sites, while Ukrainian officials and international reporting have documented repeated strikes affecting civilian areas.
Ukraine claims gains on eastern front
Ukraine's Third Army Corps said its forces had recaptured another 51 sq km from Russian troops in the Donetsk region, taking the claimed area regained since the start of its offensive to 176 sq km.
The corps said it had used modified Soviet-era BTR-60 armoured personnel carriers as explosive vehicles to breach Russian fortifications, alongside ground robots.
The claims could not be independently verified. Russia's Defence Ministry, meanwhile, said its forces had captured the villages of Novovodiane in Donetsk and Ulanove in the Sumy region.
Ukraine strikes Russian targets
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian long-range strikes hit two defence plants in Russia's Tula and Voronezh regions and oil facilities in Krasnodar.
Russian authorities said Ukrainian drone attacks caused fires at three infrastructure facilities in Krasnodar, without identifying the sites. Russia's Defence Ministry said its air defences had shot down 254 Ukrainian drones overnight.
The latest attacks come as both sides continue long-range drone strikes against infrastructure while battlefield positions remain largely static along the 1,250-km front.