Russian Embassy in Rome blames Ukraine for deadly Moscow restaurant bombing

Russia's embassy in Rome on Monday accused Ukraine of being behind the deadly bombing at an Italian restaurant in Moscow over the weekend, alleging the attack was intended to intimidate Italians living and working in Russia.

In a statement, the embassy claimed that "Kyiv terrorists" sought to "scare the Italians working in Russia and to show them that they too are in the crosshairs and could become the scoundrels' next victims."

The embassy said the Saturday night blast at the Balzi Rossi restaurant killed five people and injured 19 others. It added that the restaurant's Italian chef and staff escaped unharmed due to the "vigilance and selfless dedication" of a Russian security guard.

There was no immediate response from Ukrainian authorities.

The Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee had earlier reported a lower toll, saying three people, including the suspected woman bomber, a security guard and a restaurant guest, were killed, while 21 others were injured when the explosive device detonated near the entrance.

The committee did not identify the intended target or say who was responsible for the attack.