A Russian overnight attack on the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia killed two civilians and wounded 44 others, including four children, officials said on Tuesday, as Kyiv defended its unprecedented strike on a Russian warship docked at Libya's Benghazi port.

The Russian attack destroyed a private house and partially damaged a five-storey apartment building, said Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration. The youngest injured child was less than a year old, while the others were aged four, six and 16.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that the military was sending reinforcements to the Zaporizhzhia region, which lies along the roughly 1,250-km front line stretching across eastern and southern Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine have intensified their aerial attacks in recent months even as they engage in US-mediated negotiations to end the war, which began with Moscow's full-scale invasion of its neighbour nearly five years ago.

The United Nations estimates that nearly 18,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed and more than 57,000 wounded since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on 24 February 2022. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers from both sides are also believed to have died on the battlefield.

As Russia continues to target Ukraine's power infrastructure ahead of winter, Kyiv has stepped up attacks on Russian military targets, including operations far from the battlefield. On Sunday, Ukrainian drones struck a Russian warship docked in eastern Libya.

Libya's Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned the attack, saying the Tripoli-based government had not authorised "any foreign military operations within (Libya's) territory or territorial waters". It asked Ukraine to clarify the circumstances surrounding the operation.

The UN Support Mission in Libya also expressed concern, stressing that the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity and the security of its citizens and assets must be respected.

Responding to the concerns on Tuesday, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said Kyiv had no intention of harming Libya or its people.

"Ukraine is not 'dragging' anyone into the war, nor is it carrying the war anywhere. Ukraine's actions are directed solely against (Russia) and not against any third party," he said.