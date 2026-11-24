Russian strike kills 2 in Ukraine as Kyiv defends attack on warship in Libya
Attack on Zaporizhzhia wounded 44 people, including 4 children, as Ukraine said its strike on a Russian vessel in Benghazi was an act of self-defence
A Russian overnight attack on the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia killed two civilians and wounded 44 others, including four children, officials said on Tuesday, as Kyiv defended its unprecedented strike on a Russian warship docked at Libya's Benghazi port.
The Russian attack destroyed a private house and partially damaged a five-storey apartment building, said Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration. The youngest injured child was less than a year old, while the others were aged four, six and 16.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that the military was sending reinforcements to the Zaporizhzhia region, which lies along the roughly 1,250-km front line stretching across eastern and southern Ukraine.
Russia and Ukraine have intensified their aerial attacks in recent months even as they engage in US-mediated negotiations to end the war, which began with Moscow's full-scale invasion of its neighbour nearly five years ago.
The United Nations estimates that nearly 18,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed and more than 57,000 wounded since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on 24 February 2022. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers from both sides are also believed to have died on the battlefield.
As Russia continues to target Ukraine's power infrastructure ahead of winter, Kyiv has stepped up attacks on Russian military targets, including operations far from the battlefield. On Sunday, Ukrainian drones struck a Russian warship docked in eastern Libya.
Libya's Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned the attack, saying the Tripoli-based government had not authorised "any foreign military operations within (Libya's) territory or territorial waters". It asked Ukraine to clarify the circumstances surrounding the operation.
The UN Support Mission in Libya also expressed concern, stressing that the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity and the security of its citizens and assets must be respected.
Responding to the concerns on Tuesday, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said Kyiv had no intention of harming Libya or its people.
"Ukraine is not 'dragging' anyone into the war, nor is it carrying the war anywhere. Ukraine's actions are directed solely against (Russia) and not against any third party," he said.
Tykhyi argued that international law did not restrict the right to self-defence to the territory where aggression originated. He said Russia was using civilian infrastructure in third countries for military purposes, thereby putting those countries at risk.
"The threat to Libya has been created by Russian warships and the Russian arms carriers that regularly arrive there," he said.
Meanwhile, Zelenskyy said he had chaired a meeting of the General Staff to assess how Ukraine could respond to Russia's increasing use of fast-moving, jet-powered drones, which are difficult to intercept.
He said it was "crucial" for Ukraine to receive more F-16 and Swedish-made Gripen fighter aircraft from its international partners to counter the drones. Ukraine's domestic arms industry is also developing interceptor systems, he added.
Ukrainian manufacturers are continuing to produce long-range attack drones.
Russia's Defence Ministry said its air defences had intercepted 699 Ukrainian drones overnight across several Russian regions, the Crimean Peninsula and the Black Sea.
Around half of the drones were heading towards the Moscow region, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.
Flights at Moscow's Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo airports were restricted for several hours, according to Russia's civil aviation authority, Rosaviatsia.