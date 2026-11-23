Ukraine has claimed responsibility for a drone attack that sank a Russian warship off the coast of Libya, with President Volodymyr Zelensky describing it as an operation carried out in response to Russia's war against Ukraine.

The attack also hit a second Russian vessel, a cargo ship allegedly being used to transport weapons, according to the Ukrainian prime minister.

On Sunday morning, the eastern-based Government of National Stability (GNS) said an explosion had occurred aboard a Russian warship at the port of Benghazi, where it was docked for fuel and supplies before returning to Russia.

Libya's health ministry said it had received injured people from a commercial vessel targeted off the coast of the port. It was not immediately clear whether this was the same ship that Ukraine claimed to have attacked.

Moscow had not commented on the incident at the time of reporting.

In a statement on Monday, Zelensky praised what he called an “exemplary Ukrainian operation in response to Russia's war”.

He said seven naval drones had been deployed to target and sink the corvette Merkury, one of Russia's newest warships. A Ka-27 combat helicopter was also destroyed, he added.

The Ukrainian president identified the second vessel as the MV Angara, a Russian container carrier.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) expressed “serious concern” over the attacks and called for an “immediate, independent and transparent investigation”.

“Libya cannot afford, and must not become a battleground for foreign conflicts,” the mission said in a statement on X.

Videos posted on social media and geolocated by BBC Verify showed a ship engulfed in flames and smoke at the port on Sunday morning. Satellite imagery from Planet Labs PBC also showed a vessel on fire at Benghazi port at 05:47 GMT.

High-resolution images collected by US-based intelligence firm Vantor reportedly showed a Project 20380 Steregushchiy-class corvette, identified as the Merkury, docked at the port on Saturday. Images taken on Sunday showed most of the same vessel capsized and submerged, with only its forward bow visible.