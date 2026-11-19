A third Ukrainian aerial attack in four days on the key Kerch Bridge linking Russia and illegally annexed Crimea halted rail traffic across the span, a Russian official said on Thursday, after earlier strikes had shut down road traffic.

Train services across the bridge were suspended following the overnight strike as authorities assessed the damage. However, rail traffic was expected to resume from around 4 pm local time (1300 GMT) on Thursday, Sergei Aksyonov, the Moscow-appointed head of Crimea, said.

The Ukrainian strikes appeared calculated to embarrass Russian President Vladimir Putin as he met Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump in China. They also appeared intended to demonstrate that Kyiv still holds cards in the war and undermine Moscow's assertions that a Russian victory is inevitable.

The Kerch Bridge is a key route for military and civilian supplies to Crimea, which Moscow seized in 2014 in defiance of international law. It is also a potent symbol of Russia's illegal annexation of the peninsula and has been a prime target for Ukraine.

The latest attack came hours before talks were due to begin in Berlin on Thursday between US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders.