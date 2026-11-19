The 60-metre bridge near Pasiana village collapsed at around 6 am on Thursday, leaving two trucks trapped in the damaged span

Firefighters put out a blaze in one of the trucks. One driver said he injured his leg while trying to brake

NHAI diverted traffic via a service road and deployed safety marshals. The cause of the collapse remains unknown

A steel bridge over the Bhakra Main Line Canal near Pasiana village in Punjab’s Patiala district collapsed early Thursday as two trucks were crossing it. Both vehicles fell into the collapsed section, and one caught fire shortly afterwards. Officials said no one was killed.

The bridge, a 60-metre steel truss structure on the Patiala–Sangrur bypass, gave way at around 6 am. Fire crews extinguished the blaze, while police moved in to manage traffic and the crowd that gathered at the site.

Sukhwinder Singh, who was driving a truck carrying sand, said he tried to brake when the other vehicle went down and injured his leg. Singh, who has driven trucks for 35 years, said he had never encountered anything like it.