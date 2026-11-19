Bridge collapses on Patiala bypass, one of two trucks catches fire
Bridge over Bhakra Canal collapses as two trucks cross; one driver injured, no fatalities reported
The 60-metre bridge near Pasiana village collapsed at around 6 am on Thursday, leaving two trucks trapped in the damaged span
Firefighters put out a blaze in one of the trucks. One driver said he injured his leg while trying to brake
NHAI diverted traffic via a service road and deployed safety marshals. The cause of the collapse remains unknown
A steel bridge over the Bhakra Main Line Canal near Pasiana village in Punjab’s Patiala district collapsed early Thursday as two trucks were crossing it. Both vehicles fell into the collapsed section, and one caught fire shortly afterwards. Officials said no one was killed.
The bridge, a 60-metre steel truss structure on the Patiala–Sangrur bypass, gave way at around 6 am. Fire crews extinguished the blaze, while police moved in to manage traffic and the crowd that gathered at the site.
Sukhwinder Singh, who was driving a truck carrying sand, said he tried to brake when the other vehicle went down and injured his leg. Singh, who has driven trucks for 35 years, said he had never encountered anything like it.
Singh also said residents told him the bridge used to shake and that they had previously alerted the authorities. Another resident, Pawan Kumar, told reporters the bridge was about a decade old. The cause of the collapse has yet to be established.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said its incident management team diverted traffic from the affected carriageway via a service road. Traffic police put up barricades and safety marshals were deployed around the clock. The authority said it was also arranging lighting, signs and screens around the damaged section.
In an advisory, NHAI said the Border Roads Organisation built the bridge under the supervision of Punjab’s Public Works Department, which oversaw the four-laning of the bypass. The four-lane stretch was handed over to NHAI in 2018 and is currently covered by a short-term maintenance contract.
With PTI inputs