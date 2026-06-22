Russian troop build-up threatens Ukraine's hold on strategic Donbas gateway

Russian forces have intensified operations around the eastern Ukrainian city of Kostyantynivka, with Ukrainian soldiers and military observers warning that Moscow is attempting to surround the strategic urban centre in a move that could bring it closer to achieving one of its key objectives in the war — full control of the Donbas region.

Kostyantynivka is regarded as a gateway to the remaining Ukrainian strongholds in eastern Ukraine, including Kramatorsk and Sloviansk. Its fall would significantly complicate Kyiv's defensive position in Donetsk region and open new avenues for Russian advances.

Ukrainian soldiers operating in the area told the BBC that Russian troops have infiltrated parts of the city and established positions in several locations.

“The entire city is effectively becoming a grey zone,” one Ukrainian drone pilot said, describing a situation in which neither side exercises complete control over large sections of the urban area.

Russian forces have reportedly advanced from the south and have also been detected near the northern outskirts of the city.

Moscow has claimed that its troops are making rapid gains in the south-western sector of Kostyantynivka and have encircled Ukrainian units. Ukrainian military authorities reject those claims.

Brigadier General Oleksandr Bakulin, commander of Ukraine's 19th Corps, said the situation remained under control and insisted Russian forces had achieved no significant breakthrough. However, he acknowledged that around 130 Russian soldiers were operating inside the city.

A Ukrainian officer deployed in Kostyantynivka said Russian forces continued to accumulate troops despite ongoing Ukrainian efforts to clear infiltrated areas.

According to Ukrainian soldiers, Russia has adapted its tactics by targeting Ukrainian drone operators and launch sites, reducing Kyiv's ability to monitor and strike advancing infantry units.