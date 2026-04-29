Here's why Russia's Victory Day parade won't display tanks, missiles for first time in nearly 2 decades

Russia will hold its annual Victory Day parade on 9 May without tanks, missile launchers or other military hardware for the first time in nearly two decades, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.

The decision marks a significant break from tradition during one of Russia’s most important national events, long used by the Kremlin to display military power and geopolitical influence.

No military hardware on Red Square

The Defence Ministry said the parade marking the 81st anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II would proceed without the customary military equipment convoy.

The ministry cited the “current operational situation” for the move but did not elaborate further.

It will be the first time since 2008 that military vehicles and weapon systems will not roll through Red Square during the celebrations.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov blamed Ukraine’s “terrorist activity” for heightened security concerns, an apparent reference to Kyiv’s increasingly frequent long-range drone attacks inside Russia.

“All measures are being taken to minimize the danger,” Peskov said.

Ukraine has in recent months intensified strikes on Russian oil depots, military sites and infrastructure far from the battlefield using domestically developed long-range drones.

What the parade will include

The Defence Ministry said the parade would still feature military personnel, including cadets and servicemen from higher military educational institutions, along with the traditional military aircraft flyover over Moscow.