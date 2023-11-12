Saudi-hosted summit sees leaders from 57 nations condemn Israeli "war crimes"

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in their first public appearance together in 11 years at a summit convened by Saudi Arabia on the Israel Hamas war where Arab and Muslim leaders from 57 nations condemned what they called Israeli "war crimes" in Gaza where innocent Palestinians civilians had lost their lives.

The summit highlights the first trip by an Iranian leader to Saudi Arabia in 11 years after the two countries restored diplomatic relations in March. Raisi shook hands with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

Speaking at the summit, Raisi said that all attendees had gathered there on behalf of the Islamic world to "save the Palestinians", the media report said.

"We have gathered here today to discuss the focus of the Islamic world, which is the Palestinian cause, where we've witnessed the worst crimes in history… today, is a historic day in the heroic defence and support of Al-Aqsa Mosque," he added.

Opening the summit, the Saudi Crown Prince said the Kingdom "categorically rejects" the war to which Palestinians are being subjected. Saudi Arabia is a close ally of the US sharing interests on oil production and is instrumental in playing a great role in hostage negotiations with Egypt, US, Qatar.