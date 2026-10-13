Saudi-led coalition strikes oil facilities west of Sanaa, Houthi-linked media reports

The Saudi-led coalition has carried out airstrikes on oil facilities west of Yemen's capital, Sanaa, according to Houthi-linked broadcaster Al-Masirah, although the report has not been independently verified.

Al-Masirah reported the strikes on Tuesday but did not provide evidence to substantiate its claims. It was not immediately clear which facilities had been targeted or whether the reported attacks had caused casualties or damage.

The report came shortly after a warning from the Saudi-led coalition's spokesperson urging residents in the area to evacuate for their safety. The warning preceded reports of explosions in the capital.

Witnesses in Sanaa said they heard explosions, but the precise locations of the blasts and the targets of the reported airstrikes remained unclear.

There was no immediate independent confirmation of the reported strikes or their impact. Details about the number of aircraft involved, the weapons used and the extent of any damage were also unavailable.