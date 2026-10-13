Saudi-led coalition strikes oil facilities west of Sanaa, Houthi-linked media reports
The reported airstrikes came shortly after the coalition warned residents to evacuate the area, with the targets and extent of damage yet to be established
The Saudi-led coalition has carried out airstrikes on oil facilities west of Yemen's capital, Sanaa, according to Houthi-linked broadcaster Al-Masirah, although the report has not been independently verified.
Al-Masirah reported the strikes on Tuesday but did not provide evidence to substantiate its claims. It was not immediately clear which facilities had been targeted or whether the reported attacks had caused casualties or damage.
The report came shortly after a warning from the Saudi-led coalition's spokesperson urging residents in the area to evacuate for their safety. The warning preceded reports of explosions in the capital.
Witnesses in Sanaa said they heard explosions, but the precise locations of the blasts and the targets of the reported airstrikes remained unclear.
There was no immediate independent confirmation of the reported strikes or their impact. Details about the number of aircraft involved, the weapons used and the extent of any damage were also unavailable.
The reported operation comes amid the continuing conflict in Yemen, where the Iran-aligned Houthi movement controls Sanaa and large parts of the country's north and west. The Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen's civil war in 2015 in support of the internationally recognised government, following the Houthis' takeover of the capital.
The conflict has involved repeated airstrikes, ground fighting and attacks affecting critical infrastructure, contributing to a prolonged humanitarian crisis. Oil facilities and other energy infrastructure are strategically significant because of their role in fuel supplies and the wider economy.
However, the available information does not establish whether the reported strikes were part of a broader military operation or what specific objective the coalition sought to achieve.
Further details about the incident, including confirmation of the targets and any casualties, were not immediately available.