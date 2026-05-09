Senior Sri Lankan Buddhist monk arrested in sexual abuse case involving minor

Venerable Pallegama Hemarathana, one of Sri Lanka’s most senior Buddhist monks and chief priest of a prominent temple in Anuradhapura, has been arrested over allegations of sexually abusing a minor girl, police said on Saturday.

The 71-year-old monk was taken into custody on Friday night after a magistrate’s court in Anuradhapura issued arrest warrants against him and the victim’s mother on charges linked to aiding and abetting child abuse.

According to police spokesperson F.T. Wootler, the alleged abuse took place inside temple premises in Anuradhapura and involved a girl who is currently 15 years old.