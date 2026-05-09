Senior Sri Lankan Buddhist monk arrested in sexual abuse case involving minor
Chief priest of prominent Anuradhapura temple taken into custody after court issues arrest warrant; victim’s mother also arrested
Venerable Pallegama Hemarathana, one of Sri Lanka’s most senior Buddhist monks and chief priest of a prominent temple in Anuradhapura, has been arrested over allegations of sexually abusing a minor girl, police said on Saturday.
The 71-year-old monk was taken into custody on Friday night after a magistrate’s court in Anuradhapura issued arrest warrants against him and the victim’s mother on charges linked to aiding and abetting child abuse.
According to police spokesperson F.T. Wootler, the alleged abuse took place inside temple premises in Anuradhapura and involved a girl who is currently 15 years old.
A complaint regarding the incident was lodged in March. Police said the initial complaint related to the alleged abduction and detention of a minor. However, investigators later uncovered allegations of sexual abuse during the course of the inquiry.
Hemarathana was arrested from the emergency unit of a private hospital in Colombo, around 200 km from Anuradhapura, where he had reportedly been receiving medical treatment. Police also confirmed the arrest of the girl’s mother in connection with the case.
The monk serves as the chief custodian of the Atamasthana complex, a group of sacred Buddhist shrines in the ancient city of Anuradhapura that attracts thousands of pilgrims every year. The arrest has generated significant attention in Sri Lanka given Hemarathana’s senior religious status and influence within the Buddhist clergy.
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