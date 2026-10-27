Serbian broadcaster apologises for biased reporting after after Student List victory

Serbian public broadcaster Radio Television of Vojvodina (RTV) has apologised to viewers for years of one-sided and uncritical reporting, following the election victory of the student-led Student List over the alliance led by Aleksandar Vučić.

The broadcaster opened its news bulletin on Monday with footage of celebrations after the Student List’s victory in the parliamentary election, scenes it had not shown the previous evening.

“For years, we failed to fulfil our duty. We kept silent, turned a blind eye, reported events one-sidedly, and failed to ask the necessary questions. For that, we owe our viewers an apology,” news anchor Goran Eror said.

The apology came as acting editor-in-chief of RTV’s First Programme, Nenad Ćaćić, resigned. Serbian media reports said the broadcaster subsequently appointed Blažo Popović to the post. Ćaćić’s resignation followed longstanding demands from a journalists’ union over the broadcaster’s editorial independence and alleged pro-government coverage.

The developments followed the Student List’s victory in Sunday’s parliamentary election. Preliminary results published by Serbia’s Republic Electoral Commission showed the movement winning 52.71% of the votes counted, translating into 140 seats in the 250-member parliament. The alliance led by Vučić secured 104 seats in the preliminary count.

The election outcome was followed by protests at media outlets. Reports said dozens of protesters entered the newsroom of Informer TV, interrupted a live broadcast and confronted editor-in-chief Dragan J Vučićević, demanding an apology to the public.