Shared Nobel prize for explaining why some countries are rich, some poor

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Monday, 14 October, awarded the Nobel Prize in economic sciences to three US economists for providing new insights into why there are such vast differences in prosperity between nations, trying to help solve the puzzle of why some countries are rich and others poor.

Daron Acemoglu and Simon Johnson from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and James A. Robinson from the University of Chicago in the US were awarded the coveted honour for their studies of how institutions are formed and how they affect prosperity.

Acemoglu, Johnson and Robinson have demonstrated the importance of societal institutions for a country’s prosperity. 'Societies with a poor rule of law and institutions that exploit the population do not generate growth or change for the better. The laureates’ research helps us understand why,' said the Academy. "Reducing the vast differences in income between countries is one of our time’s greatest challenges. The laureates have demonstrated the importance of societal institutions for achieving this," said Jakob Svensson, chair of the committee for the prize in economic sciences.

When Europeans colonised large parts of the globe, the institutions in those societies changed — but not in the same way everywhere. The Nobel laureates have shown that one explanation for differences in countries’ prosperity is the societal institutions that were introduced during colonisation.

In some colonies, the purpose was to exploit the indigenous population and extract natural resources to benefit the colonisers.