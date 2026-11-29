Bangladesh’s ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has picked a date to end her exile. According to Reuters, Hasina intends to fly back to Dhaka on 16 December — Victory Day, the anniversary of the country’s independence from Pakistan — aboard a state-arranged Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight. The Tarique Rahman administration lost no time in ruling out the proposition. Dhaka insists Sheikh Hasina will return in handcuffs, extradited from India and under police custody.

The timing of her decision is easily explained. Hasina, who fled the country in August 2024, senses an opportunity as anti-incumbency sets in against the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government. The Awami League remains a banned outfit and party workers have gone underground or fled the country. The remaining workers face criminal cases, arrests and detention besides attacks on homes and establishments.

Hasina herself has been sentenced to death by a tribunal after a questionable trial in absentia. Her return to Bangladesh — even in handcuffs — her supporters believe, would revive her political relevance. Her arrest would draw international attention to the legality of her trial and the manner in which she was ousted. Worse, if she is executed as some BNP leaders have declared, she would be seen as a martyr and could well revive the Awami League.

Hasina’s camp claims her return is a constitutional right. Syed Mozammel Ali, her spokesperson, asserts she was forced into exile illegally and argues that Dhaka is obligated to arrange her passage.

Humayun Kabir, the state minister for foreign affairs, dismissed the demand outright, saying she will return only under strict surveillance. Reuters also reported that no official level talks have taken place with New Delhi on chartering an aircraft.