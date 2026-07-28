Shots fired at US Consulate in Toronto again, no injuries reported

At least one shot was fired at the US Consulate General in Toronto early on Sunday, marking the second shooting at the diplomatic mission in four months. No injuries were reported, but the building sustained minor damage, while police recovered a spent shell casing from the scene.

Toronto Police said officers responded to reports of gunfire outside the consulate at around 5 am local time. A white sedan was seen speeding away from the area, prompting a brief police pursuit that was later abandoned because of concerns over public safety due to the vehicle's high speed.

No arrests have been made, and investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive and have not said whether the latest attack is connected to the previous incident at the same location.

A spokesperson for the US Department of State said American officials were working closely with Canadian authorities as the investigation progresses.