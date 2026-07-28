Shots fired at US Consulate in Toronto again, no injuries reported
Police investigate second shooting at the diplomatic mission in four months as authorities search for suspects who fled the scene
At least one shot was fired at the US Consulate General in Toronto early on Sunday, marking the second shooting at the diplomatic mission in four months. No injuries were reported, but the building sustained minor damage, while police recovered a spent shell casing from the scene.
Toronto Police said officers responded to reports of gunfire outside the consulate at around 5 am local time. A white sedan was seen speeding away from the area, prompting a brief police pursuit that was later abandoned because of concerns over public safety due to the vehicle's high speed.
No arrests have been made, and investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive and have not said whether the latest attack is connected to the previous incident at the same location.
A spokesperson for the US Department of State said American officials were working closely with Canadian authorities as the investigation progresses.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford condemned the attack, saying he expected those responsible to be identified, prosecuted and punished to the fullest extent of the law.
The latest incident comes just four months after the consulate was targeted in another shooting on 10 March. Several shots were fired at the building in that attack, and a police officer was later killed during an operation linked to the investigation.
In June, Toronto Police alleged that criminal networks had been recruiting young people through encrypted messaging applications to carry out shootings at selected locations in exchange for payment and to film the attacks.
According to police, the alleged targets included synagogues, Jewish schools, a waste management company and the US Consulate in Toronto.
Investigators said the inquiry was being conducted in coordination with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, though no evidence supporting the allegations was made public at the time.