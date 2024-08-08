So heartbroken that I cannot see, hug my mother: Sheikh Hasina's daughter

Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina's daughter Saima Wazed on Thursday, 8 August said she was "heartbroken" by the loss of lives in her country and that she could not "see or hug" her mother during such a difficult time.

Hasina resigned as prime minister and travelled to India on Monday, 5 August following unprecedented anti-government protests.

"Heartbroken with the loss of life in my country Bangladesh that I love. So heartbroken that I cannot see and hug my mother during this difficult time. I remain committed to my role as RD," Wazed said in a post on X.