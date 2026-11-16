South Africa: Two mass shootings 500 km apart kill 17, link suspected
Shootings occurred around 530 km apart, with police investigating a possible connection between one attack and a previous mass shooting in Gauteng province
At least 17 people were killed in two mass shootings in South Africa on Sunday, with police investigating the circumstances behind the attacks that took place around 530 km apart.
Eight people were found dead inside a bullet-riddled vehicle in Sweetwaters, outside Pietermaritzburg, while nine others were shot dead inside a shack in the informal settlement of Jeffsville near the capital, Pretoria, police said on Monday.
In the Jeffsville shooting, police said the attack took place between 10 pm and 11 pm on Sunday. Officers were alerted at around 7.30 am on Monday and found the bodies of six men and three women inside a four-room shack.
Police spokesperson Brenda Muridili said all nine victims had gunshot wounds. No arrests had been made, and the case was being investigated by the serious and violent crimes, murder and robbery unit in Gauteng province.
Gauteng Police Commissioner Tommy Mthombeni said the killings could be linked to a mass shooting in the nearby informal settlement of Saulsville last year, in which 12 people were killed and 13 injured.
One of those killed in Sunday's attack was a person of interest in the Saulsville shooting, he said.
"We cannot rule out that they may be linked, and may possibly have been a retaliation attack," Mthombeni said.
He added that police had made a breakthrough in the Saulsville case and arrested a suspect believed to be one of the gunmen involved in that attack.
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi visited the crime scene on Monday and said the provincial government was coordinating with other departments to support police investigations into similar incidents in the province.
Eight found dead near Pietermaritzburg
In the other shooting, eight people were found dead inside a vehicle in Sweetwaters, outside Pietermaritzburg. Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said some families had come forward to help identify the victims, but their identities had not yet been confirmed.
"It's still too early to tell what the motive could have been and who could be behind the shooting because we are yet to identify the victims," he said.
Series of mass shootings in South Africa
The two attacks add to a series of mass shootings reported across South Africa over the past year, several of which have been linked to criminal gangs.
In September, at least 11 people, including a pregnant woman, were killed when three gunmen opened fire on people attending a party in a poor neighbourhood near the coastal city of Durban.
In another shooting that month, 17 people were killed and several others injured after gunmen armed with AK-47 rifles stormed a tavern and opened fire on patrons outside before entering the premises.
In June, multiple gunmen killed 12 people in a Johannesburg neighbourhood in an attack that police linked to criminal gangs. Another shooting in the city that month left 12 people dead and at least nine injured. Police arrested three suspects in that case and said it was linked to territorial disputes between rival illegal mining gangs.
Two mass shootings carried out by multiple gunmen, two weeks apart in December last year, had claimed 21 lives.