South Africa: Two mass shootings 500 km apart kill 17, link suspected

At least 17 people were killed in two mass shootings in South Africa on Sunday, with police investigating the circumstances behind the attacks that took place around 530 km apart.

Eight people were found dead inside a bullet-riddled vehicle in Sweetwaters, outside Pietermaritzburg, while nine others were shot dead inside a shack in the informal settlement of Jeffsville near the capital, Pretoria, police said on Monday.

In the Jeffsville shooting, police said the attack took place between 10 pm and 11 pm on Sunday. Officers were alerted at around 7.30 am on Monday and found the bodies of six men and three women inside a four-room shack.

Police spokesperson Brenda Muridili said all nine victims had gunshot wounds. No arrests had been made, and the case was being investigated by the serious and violent crimes, murder and robbery unit in Gauteng province.

Gauteng Police Commissioner Tommy Mthombeni said the killings could be linked to a mass shooting in the nearby informal settlement of Saulsville last year, in which 12 people were killed and 13 injured.

One of those killed in Sunday's attack was a person of interest in the Saulsville shooting, he said.

"We cannot rule out that they may be linked, and may possibly have been a retaliation attack," Mthombeni said.

He added that police had made a breakthrough in the Saulsville case and arrested a suspect believed to be one of the gunmen involved in that attack.