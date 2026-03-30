Spain closes airspace to US planes involved in Iran war
Madrid blocks overflight after denying base access, signalling deepening European discomfort with unilateral military action
Spain has closed its airspace to US military aircraft involved in strikes on Iran, going a step further than its earlier refusal to allow the use of jointly operated bases, defence minister Margarita Robles said on Monday, in a move that underlines widening divisions within NATO over the legality and strategic wisdom of the conflict.
“We don’t authorise either the use of military bases or the use of airspace for actions related to the war in Iran,” Robles told reporters in Madrid, making clear that Spain intends to distance itself from military operations it considers to have been initiated without adequate international legal backing.
The decision effectively complicates US military logistics between North America and West Asia. Spain occupies a key geographic position for transatlantic operations, hosting major joint-use installations such as Naval Station Rota and Morón Air Base, which have historically supported refuelling, troop transport and rapid deployment missions into the Mediterranean and West Asia.
Restricting both base access and overflight rights forces US aircraft to adopt longer, more complex routes that may require additional refuelling stops and coordination with other allies.
Spanish newspaper El País first reported the closure of airspace, citing military sources, noting that emergency situations would remain exempt from the restrictions. The decision builds on Madrid’s earlier move to deny Washington use of Spanish bases for operations connected to the conflict.
Economy minister Carlos Cuerpo said the measure reflects Spain’s broader position that the war lacks legal justification under international law. “This decision is part of the decision already made by the Spanish government not to participate in or contribute to a war which was initiated unilaterally and against international law,” Cuerpo said in an interview with Cadena Ser radio, when asked whether the move could strain relations with Washington.
Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has emerged as one of the most vocal European critics of the US and Israeli strikes on Iran, describing them as reckless and legally questionable. His government, which relies on support from left-wing coalition partners, has consistently emphasised the importance of multilateral decision-making through institutions such as the United Nations.
Spain’s position reflects a longer-standing scepticism within parts of Europe toward military interventions perceived to lack explicit UN Security Council authorisation. The stance also recalls divisions within NATO during the 2003 Iraq war, when several European governments distanced themselves from US-led operations amid widespread domestic opposition.
While NATO members frequently cooperate closely on security matters, they are not obliged to support every military initiative undertaken by allies, particularly those conducted outside the alliance’s formal mandate. Spain’s refusal therefore underscores the limits of alliance cohesion when legal interpretations and domestic political pressures diverge.
The diplomatic friction appears to be widening beyond defence cooperation. US President Donald Trump has threatened potential trade consequences for Madrid after Spain denied access to its bases, signalling that economic pressure could be deployed alongside diplomatic criticism. The US and Spain maintain significant trade ties spanning energy, defence procurement, agricultural goods and technology services, raising the stakes of any prolonged disagreement.
Spain’s government has nonetheless maintained that its position is guided by legal and constitutional considerations rather than geopolitical alignment choices. Officials argue that permitting the use of national territory or airspace for military operations deemed inconsistent with international law would contradict the country’s foreign policy principles.
The closure of Spanish airspace also highlights the operational challenges facing US planners as the conflict enters a more protracted phase. Aircraft travelling to West Asia typically rely on a network of allied bases across Europe to optimise flight time and refuelling efficiency. Any restrictions along these routes can increase logistical costs and complicate mission planning.
The Iran conflict has already triggered volatility across global markets, particularly in energy prices, as fears of supply disruptions continue to influence investor sentiment. European governments remain wary that a prolonged escalation could deepen economic uncertainty while intensifying political divisions within Western alliances.
With agency inputs