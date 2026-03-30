Spain closes airspace to US planes involved in Iran war

Spain has closed its airspace to US military aircraft involved in strikes on Iran, going a step further than its earlier refusal to allow the use of jointly operated bases, defence minister Margarita Robles said on Monday, in a move that underlines widening divisions within NATO over the legality and strategic wisdom of the conflict.

“We don’t authorise either the use of military bases or the use of airspace for actions related to the war in Iran,” Robles told reporters in Madrid, making clear that Spain intends to distance itself from military operations it considers to have been initiated without adequate international legal backing.

The decision effectively complicates US military logistics between North America and West Asia. Spain occupies a key geographic position for transatlantic operations, hosting major joint-use installations such as Naval Station Rota and Morón Air Base, which have historically supported refuelling, troop transport and rapid deployment missions into the Mediterranean and West Asia.

Restricting both base access and overflight rights forces US aircraft to adopt longer, more complex routes that may require additional refuelling stops and coordination with other allies.

Spanish newspaper El País first reported the closure of airspace, citing military sources, noting that emergency situations would remain exempt from the restrictions. The decision builds on Madrid’s earlier move to deny Washington use of Spanish bases for operations connected to the conflict.

Economy minister Carlos Cuerpo said the measure reflects Spain’s broader position that the war lacks legal justification under international law. “This decision is part of the decision already made by the Spanish government not to participate in or contribute to a war which was initiated unilaterally and against international law,” Cuerpo said in an interview with Cadena Ser radio, when asked whether the move could strain relations with Washington.