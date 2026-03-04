Spain PM stands firm against Iran war despite Trump trade threat
Pedro Sanchez says Spain will not support US use of military bases; warns conflict risks “playing Russian roulette” with millions of lives
Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday reiterated his opposition to the US and Israeli military campaign in Iran, rejecting pressure from Washington and warning that the conflict risks “playing Russian roulette” with millions of lives.
Sanchez’s remarks came after US President Donald Trump threatened to cut off trade with Spain over Madrid’s refusal to allow the United States to use joint military bases on Spanish territory for operations against Iran.
“We are not going to be complicit in something that is bad for the world and is also contrary to our values and interests, just out of fear of reprisals from someone,” Sanchez said in a televised address.
Trump had said on Tuesday that Washington could end trade with Spain because of its stance on the conflict. It remains unclear how such a move would be implemented, as Spain is part of the European Union, which negotiates trade agreements collectively on behalf of its 27 member states.
Despite Spain’s refusal, Trump suggested the US could still use the shared bases if necessary. Referring to two military installations in southern Spain jointly used by both countries but under Spanish command, he said, “We could use their base if we want. We could just fly in and use it. Nobody's going to tell us not to use it, but we don't have to.”
The threat from Washington is the latest instance of Trump raising the possibility of tariffs or trade restrictions in disputes with other countries.
Last month, the US Supreme Court struck down Trump’s sweeping global tariffs, ruling that emergency powers do not permit the president to impose wide-ranging tariffs unilaterally. However, Trump has argued that the ruling still allows him to impose full-scale trade embargoes against other countries.
Spain’s position on the Iran conflict has further strained its relations with the Trump administration. Madrid has also been an outspoken critic of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.
Sanchez described the US-Israeli strikes on Iran as an “unjustifiable” and “dangerous” military intervention.
Referring to the 2003 invasion of Iraq, he warned that such wars can fuel extremism and long-term instability.
“In short, the position of the government of Spain can be summarised in four words,” Sanchez said. “No to the war.”
