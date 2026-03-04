Spain PM stands firm against Iran war despite Trump trade threat

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday reiterated his opposition to the US and Israeli military campaign in Iran, rejecting pressure from Washington and warning that the conflict risks “playing Russian roulette” with millions of lives.

Sanchez’s remarks came after US President Donald Trump threatened to cut off trade with Spain over Madrid’s refusal to allow the United States to use joint military bases on Spanish territory for operations against Iran.

“We are not going to be complicit in something that is bad for the world and is also contrary to our values and interests, just out of fear of reprisals from someone,” Sanchez said in a televised address.

Trump had said on Tuesday that Washington could end trade with Spain because of its stance on the conflict. It remains unclear how such a move would be implemented, as Spain is part of the European Union, which negotiates trade agreements collectively on behalf of its 27 member states.

Despite Spain’s refusal, Trump suggested the US could still use the shared bases if necessary. Referring to two military installations in southern Spain jointly used by both countries but under Spanish command, he said, “We could use their base if we want. We could just fly in and use it. Nobody's going to tell us not to use it, but we don't have to.”

The threat from Washington is the latest instance of Trump raising the possibility of tariffs or trade restrictions in disputes with other countries.