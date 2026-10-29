Spain train crash toll rises to 68; probe focuses on red signal override

Death toll has risen to 68 with scores injured as a high-speed train hits a stationary service near Urda, south of Madrid

Investigators examine why the Renfe train was authorised to proceed past a red signal after a safety system failure

Spain announces three days of mourning; Indian embassy issues emergency contact details for affected nationals

At least 68 people were killed and scores injured when a high-speed passenger train struck the rear of a stationary train in central Spain on Wednesday, prompting an investigation into why it had been allowed to proceed despite a red signal.

The collision occurred near Urda in Toledo province, south of Madrid, on the high-speed route connecting the Spanish capital with Seville. Both trains were travelling south when the state-operated Renfe service hit a train run by private operator Iryo. Authorities warned that the death toll could rise.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced three days of national mourning from 29 to 31 October. Speaking after visiting the area, he pledged to establish what had happened and act firmly if investigators identified negligence.

Transport minister Óscar Puente said a computer fault had disrupted the railway safety system across a 63-kilometre stretch, automatically bringing trains to a halt.

According to his preliminary account, infrastructure manager Adif then assumed manual control. The Renfe train was subsequently authorised to resume its journey despite a red signal protecting the stationary train ahead. Puente described the instruction as inexplicable. The sequence of events remains under investigation.