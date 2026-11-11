Spain's first general strike in 14 years puts housing crisis at centre of political battle

Millions of workers across Spain went on strike on Wednesday demanding government action on the country's housing crisis, bringing housing costs and workers' rights to the centre of a political contest less than three weeks before a national election.

The first general strike in 14 years is expected to disrupt public transport and slow or shut down businesses, factories and shops across the eurozone's fourth-largest economy.

Spain's two main trade unions, the General Union of Workers (UGT) and the Workers' Commissions (CCOO), reported widespread participation in the early hours, with significant stoppages in key sectors. According to a statement posted on social media, participation in work stoppages stood at 90 per cent in the automotive and port sectors, 85 per cent in the meat industry, 82 per cent in waste collection and 75 per cent in the energy sector.

Minor incidents were reported during the initial hours of the strike. Roadblocks, some involving burning tyres, were set up in Barcelona, while scuffles broke out between picketers and police near Madrid's main wholesale market. Workers also set off fireworks as the strike began at midnight in Barcelona.

The walkout was called amid growing anger over housing costs. Average rents in Spain have nearly doubled over the past decade, putting pressure on household budgets and leaving many residents unable to afford homeownership.

Public anger intensified after the nationally televised eviction of an 87-year-old woman, Maricarmen, from her Madrid home last month. Her subsequent death turned her into a symbol of the housing insecurity faced by tenants.

Housing activists used the outrage to mobilise support for the strike, demanding the elimination of tourist apartments, a crackdown on real estate speculation and stronger protections for renters, including automatic renewal of leases.

The UGT and CCOO have called for greater government intervention in the housing market and a new minimum wage agreement through negotiations with employers. The strike's slogan is "Salaries. Housing. Prices."

Housing crisis returns to centre of election debate

The protests following Maricarmen's eviction had prompted Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's government to introduce emergency measures to limit evictions and support tenants. However, right-wing parties in Parliament refused to ratify the measures, arguing that they would drive rental properties out of the market.