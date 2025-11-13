Special Bangladeshi tribunal to deliver verdict against Hasina on 17 November

Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT-BD) on Thursday announced it will deliver the verdict against deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina on 17 November, following her trial in absentia on charges of crimes against humanity.

A journalist present at the heavily secured special court in the capital told PTI that the three-judge tribunal formally fixed the date. Hasina, along with her former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and then inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, were tried before the tribunal. Hasina and Kamal were tried in absentia, with the court declaring them fugitives, while Mamun appeared in person as an approver or state witness.

ICT-BD chief prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam had earlier demanded the death penalty for the accused. The tribunal, chaired by justice Mohammad Golam Mortuza Majumder, concluded hearings on 23 after 28 October working days, during which 54 witnesses described the handling of last year’s student-led July Uprising, which contributed to the ousting of Hasina’s now-disbanded Awami League government on 5 August 2024.

Tight security as Dhaka prepares for verdict

On Thursday, the capital witnessed heightened security in anticipation of the verdict. Authorities deployed army troops, paramilitary Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and police in riot gear to maintain a security blanket around the ICT-BD complex.