Special Bangladeshi tribunal to deliver verdict against Hasina on 17 November
Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT-BD) on Thursday announced it will deliver the verdict against deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina on 17 November, following her trial in absentia on charges of crimes against humanity.
A journalist present at the heavily secured special court in the capital told PTI that the three-judge tribunal formally fixed the date. Hasina, along with her former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and then inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, were tried before the tribunal. Hasina and Kamal were tried in absentia, with the court declaring them fugitives, while Mamun appeared in person as an approver or state witness.
ICT-BD chief prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam had earlier demanded the death penalty for the accused. The tribunal, chaired by justice Mohammad Golam Mortuza Majumder, concluded hearings on 23 after 28 October working days, during which 54 witnesses described the handling of last year’s student-led July Uprising, which contributed to the ousting of Hasina’s now-disbanded Awami League government on 5 August 2024.
Tight security as Dhaka prepares for verdict
On Thursday, the capital witnessed heightened security in anticipation of the verdict. Authorities deployed army troops, paramilitary Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and police in riot gear to maintain a security blanket around the ICT-BD complex.
The Awami League had called a “Dhaka lockdown”, prompting thousands to stay indoors. Witnesses reported that streets appeared unusually empty, though some commuters cautiously ventured out to workplaces and schools.
Private institutions, including universities, largely opted for online operations, fearing potential unrest. Long-haul bus services saw a sharp decline in passengers, and the city’s major Gabtoli bus terminal experienced fewer trips and delays.
Charges against Hasina and co-accused
The three defendants faced five counts:
Murder, attempted murder, torture, and other inhumane acts.
Allegedly ordering the extermination of protesters.
Making inflammatory remarks and directing the use of deadly weapons against protesting students.
Shooting and killing six unarmed protesters, including students in Dhaka and surrounding areas.
Additional charges related to suppressing public dissent and targeting opposition members.
Hasina denounces tribunal, appeals for ICC trial
In recent interviews with international and Indian media, Hasina called the ICT-BD a “kangaroo court”, alleging it is politically motivated and run by individuals linked to her opponents.
In a Wednesday email interview with PTI, she said she was willing to stand trial under international supervision, including at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, claiming that the interim government under Yunus avoids such a process because an impartial tribunal would acquit her.
She said, “I have repeatedly challenged Yunus’ government to prosecute me in the International Criminal Court, if it is so confident of its case. Yunus continues to duck this challenge because he knows that the ICC, a genuinely impartial tribunal, would certainly acquit me.
International appeals and allegations against interim govt
Earlier this week, UK-based law firm Doughty Street Chambers submitted an urgent appeal to the United Nations, stating Hasina is being tried in “an environment charged with political vengeance, under an unelected interim government with no democratic mandate.”
Last month, the Awami League filed an application with the Hague-based ICC, accusing the Yunus-led interim administration of crimes against humanity, including killings and arbitrary arrests of party members.
Former foreign minister A.K. Abdul Momen, who served as Bangladesh’s permanent UN representative, also sent a letter to the UN Human Rights Council, detailing allegations of political suppression, enforced disappearances, cases against military officers, impunity for criminals, and attacks on journalists.
What lies ahead
As Dhaka prepares for 17 November, security agencies remain on high alert, and the country braces for the tribunal’s verdict, which could have far-reaching political implications. Supporters of Hasina continue to decry the trial as politically motivated, while authorities warn of strict enforcement to maintain law and order.
With PTI inputs
