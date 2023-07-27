Sri Lanka all-party meeting to be reconvened in a month after initial discussions ended in discord

The all-party meeting aimed at reconciliation and conferring full powers to Sri Lanka's provincial councils will be reconvened in a month after initial deliberations on Wednesday failed to yield any agreements, party officials said on Thursday.

The all-party meeting was called by President Ranil Wickremesinghe to discuss the government’s National Reconciliation Programme and the way forward.

MA Sumanthiran, a member of the Tamil National Alliance (TNA), tweeted that the Sri Lankan President’s position yesterday was contrary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s wish for full implementation of the India-backed 13A.

Before his recent visit to New Delhi, Wickremesinghe at a meeting with the Tamil parties represented in the north and east provinces had agreed to the full implementation of the 13th Amendment (13A) to the Sri Lankan Constitution with all-party consensus without the police powers being granted to the provinces.