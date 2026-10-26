Sri Lanka repatriates 40 Iranian sailors rescued off southern coast

Sri Lanka repatriated 40 Iranian sailors after rescuing them from a merchant vessel in distress off Galle

The sailors received medical care before leaving by air on Saturday, with departure arrangements funded by Iran’s embassy

The operation comes amid scrutiny of Iranian maritime activity near Sri Lanka and questions over US sanctions

Sri Lanka has sent home 40 Iranian sailors rescued from a merchant vessel in distress off its southern coast, following a humanitarian operation that included medical assistance.

A foreign ministry spokesman told reporters on Sunday that the sailors had departed by air early on Saturday. Iran’s embassy funded the logistical arrangements for their return, he said.

Sri Lankan authorities launched the rescue after receiving information that the vessel was in difficulty approximately 24 nautical miles off Galle. All 40 crew members received medical attention before being repatriated.

The operation comes against a backdrop of increased scrutiny of Iranian vessels near Sri Lanka, following incidents involving Iranian naval ships and concerns about the reach of US sanctions.