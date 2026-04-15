Survivors of sunken Iranian naval vessel leave Sri Lanka

Survivors from an Iranian naval vessel that was sunk in a US attack earlier this year have departed Sri Lanka for Iran, according to local officials.

Sri Lanka’s deputy defence minister Aruna Jayasekara said that 32 rescued personnel were repatriated along with more than 200 others aboard the Iranian vessel IRIS Bushehr. The group left the country on a special flight on Tuesday.

The sailors had been rescued after the Iranian warship IRIS Dena was attacked and sunk near Sri Lankan waters in early March amid escalating conflict in the West Asia. During rescue operations, the Sri Lankan Navy recovered dozens of bodies and saved the surviving crew members, who were later brought ashore.

The survivors had remained in Sri Lanka after being evacuated to Colombo Port, where they were under official care until arrangements were made for their return.