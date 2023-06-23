Sri Lanka's ex-president accused of destroying police records of mass graves in 1989

Sri Lanka's former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa reportedly destroyed police records of a mass grave discovered in the country when he was the military coordinator during the Marxist rebellion of 1988-89, an international rights group has alleged.

The report titled ‘Mass graves and failed exhumations in Sri Lanka’, authored by four organisations Centre for Human Rights Development (CHRD), Families of the Disappeared (FOD), International Truth and Justice Project (ITJP) and Journalists for Democracy in Sri Lanka (JDS) was released on Thursday.