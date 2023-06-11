Sri Lanka takes action to accelerate investor laws as Adani Group waits

The Adani Group expanded its business activities in Sri Lanka in 2021, venturing into the port and renewable energy sectors.

However, it has encountered significant challenges in establishing its presence in the renewable energy industry. These obstacles primarily stem from the Ceylon Electricity Board's (CEB) anti-private sector stance and internal issues within the organisation.

The CEB's extensive politicisation has impeded its ability to effectively support the incorporation of private entities into the renewable energy market. Both the Adani Group and other renewable energy investors are eagerly awaiting the drafting of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) by the CEB, as it is a crucial step in finalising their renewable energy projects.