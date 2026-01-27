Starmer heads to China seeking economic reset amid strains with Washington

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is travelling to China this week in a bid to stabilise relations with Beijing and secure economic gains for Britain, at a time when ties with the United States are showing signs of strain.

Starmer, who begins his visit on Wednesday, is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, marking the first trip to China by a British leader since 2018. He is expected to be accompanied by Business Secretary Peter Kyle and a large delegation of senior executives, as the government looks to attract Chinese investment and expand access for British sectors such as financial services, automobiles and Scotch whisky.

The visit comes against a complex geopolitical backdrop. While Starmer is seeking to boost the UK economy, he faces criticism from China hawks at home and risks irritating US President Donald Trump, who has recently imposed tariffs on several allies and sharpened his rhetoric towards them.

Analysts say the trip reflects a pragmatic recalibration rather than a dramatic shift. Kerry Brown, director of the Lau China Institute at King’s College London, said changing global dynamics had created openings for renewed engagement, but warned that Starmer would be addressing a wary audience.

Britain’s relationship with China cooled sharply after the so-called “golden era” declared in 2015 under then prime minister David Cameron. Since then, concerns over Beijing’s actions in Hong Kong, its support for Russia in the Ukraine war, and allegations of espionage and economic interference have led successive UK governments to curb Chinese involvement in sensitive infrastructure, including telecoms and nuclear power.

After Labour came to power 18 months ago, it carried out a review of China policy, describing its approach as one of “hard-headed pragmatism” — maintaining dialogue and economic cooperation while protecting national security interests.

The economic context adds urgency to the visit. Britain’s economy has struggled to regain momentum, and the government faces pressure over the cost-of-living crisis and slipping poll numbers. Securing investment or trade commitments from China could offer a political and economic boost.