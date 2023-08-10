'Sugar Man' singer Sixto Rodriguez dies at 81

Singer and songwriter Sixto Rodriguez, who was the subject of the Oscar-winning documentary "Searching for Sugarman," has died at age 81.

His granddaughter Amanda Kennedy confirmed the artist's passing on Wednesday and a statement was posted on his website Sugarman.org.

"It is with great sadness that we at Sugarman.org announce that Sixto Diaz Rodriguez has passed away" on Tuesday, the statement read.

Rodriguez's cause of death was not provided.