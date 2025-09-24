Ragasa kills 14 in Taiwan; south China braces for impact
With wind speeds reaching up to 212 kmph, the super typhoon is one of the deadliest storms in the region in recent years
Super Typhoon Ragasa, one of the most powerful storms of the season, has left a trail of destruction across Taiwan, where it caused 14 deaths and injured 18 people. As the storm moves closer to China’s southern Guangdong province, authorities have taken extreme precautionary measures, evacuating over a million people to safety in preparation for the storm’s expected landfall later on 24 September, Wednesday.
Ragasa, the 18th typhoon of the year, is being described as the most powerful storm to strike China’s coastline in recent times.
With wind speeds reaching up to 212 kmph, the typhoon’s strength and its devastating effects have made it one of the deadliest storms in the region in recent years.
As it nears Guangdong, the National Meteorological Centre reports that its outer circulation is already causing significant disruptions in Taiwan’s eastern, northern, and southern coastal areas, triggering heavy rainfall and widespread flooding.
The storm’s impact in Taiwan has been severe, with emergency responders still working to rescue approximately 100 people trapped in flood-affected areas. Meanwhile, the island’s Hualien County has experienced further challenges as a dam at a barrier lake overflowed, adding to the already severe flooding in the region.
In China, authorities have raised the emergency response level to 'Level III' for both Guangdong and Hainan provinces, as Ragasa’s impact continues to intensify.
With over 1.04 million people already evacuated from Guangdong, the focus is on preparing for potential flooding risks and stormwater backflow. Local governments are reinforcing key infrastructure to withstand the storm, ensuring that vulnerable areas are protected.
Major transportation hubs have already been affected. Shenzhen, a major technological and industrial centre, has halted all transport services, including buses, taxis, and subways.
The Shenzhen Airport and the Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macao Bridge have been closed since 22 September, Monday, with all flights cancelled until at least Wednesday evening. Zhuhai also cancelled 21 flights on 23 September, Tuesday, as part of its safety measures. Businesses in Shenzhen are securing their premises by taping windows and securing outdoor items to minimise damage.
Authorities have also taken proactive steps to reduce risks, including the trimming of more than 18,000 trees to prevent them from toppling in high winds. As the typhoon approaches its landfall, the focus remains on protecting residents and minimising damage to vital infrastructure across the region.
Sirens ring on deaf ears
The IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) has repeatedly warned that climate change is intensifying extreme weather events, including typhoons, cyclones and hurricanes. As global temperatures rise due to increased greenhouse gas emissions, the oceans absorb more heat, providing more energy for tropical storms to develop and strengthen.
The IPCC notes that while the overall number of cyclones may not increase, the frequency of the most intense storms — like Super Typhoon Ragasa — is likely to rise.
Warmer air also holds more moisture, leading to heavier rainfall and more flooding during such events. In addition, rising sea levels amplify storm surges, increasing the risk of coastal damage and displacement.
These findings underscore the urgent need for global action to mitigate emissions, adapt infrastructure and strengthen disaster preparedness in vulnerable regions.
