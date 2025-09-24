Ragasa kills 14 in Taiwan; south China braces for impact

Super Typhoon Ragasa, one of the most powerful storms of the season, has left a trail of destruction across Taiwan, where it caused 14 deaths and injured 18 people. As the storm moves closer to China’s southern Guangdong province, authorities have taken extreme precautionary measures, evacuating over a million people to safety in preparation for the storm’s expected landfall later on 24 September, Wednesday.

Ragasa, the 18th typhoon of the year, is being described as the most powerful storm to strike China’s coastline in recent times.

With wind speeds reaching up to 212 kmph, the typhoon’s strength and its devastating effects have made it one of the deadliest storms in the region in recent years.

As it nears Guangdong, the National Meteorological Centre reports that its outer circulation is already causing significant disruptions in Taiwan’s eastern, northern, and southern coastal areas, triggering heavy rainfall and widespread flooding.

The storm’s impact in Taiwan has been severe, with emergency responders still working to rescue approximately 100 people trapped in flood-affected areas. Meanwhile, the island’s Hualien County has experienced further challenges as a dam at a barrier lake overflowed, adding to the already severe flooding in the region.