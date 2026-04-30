Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei vows to protect Iran’s nuclear, missile capabilities

Mojtaba Khamenei on Thursday declared that Iran would never surrender its nuclear and missile capabilities, striking a defiant tone amid escalating tensions with the United States and fragile ceasefire negotiations following the Iran war.

In a written statement broadcast on Iranian state television, Khamenei said Iran’s military and technological capabilities were “national assets” that would be protected under all circumstances.

“Ninety million proud and honorable Iranians inside and outside the country regard all of Iran's identity-based, spiritual, human, scientific, industrial and technological capacities — from nanotechnology and biotechnology to nuclear and missile capabilities — as national assets, and will protect them just as they protect the country's waters, land and airspace,” Khamenei said.

Defiant message to US

Khamenei maintained the confrontational rhetoric that has characterised his leadership since assuming power after the killing of his father, former supreme leader Ali Khamenei, during the opening phase of the conflict on 28 February.

Referring to the United States as the “Great Satan”, a phrase long used by Iranian revolutionary leaders, Khamenei said American forces had no legitimate role in the Persian Gulf.

“Foreigners who come from thousands of kilometres away to act with greed and malice there have no place in it — except at the bottom of its waters,” he declared.

He also said a “new chapter” was being written in the region’s history.

Strait of Hormuz remains central flashpoint

The remarks came as the confrontation over the Strait of Hormuz continued to shake global energy markets.

Iran has maintained effective control over shipping movement through the strait, through which nearly one-fifth of global crude oil supplies normally pass.