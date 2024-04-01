Taiwan ex-president in China to promote peace

Taiwan's former president Ma Ying-jeou arrived China on Monday for an 11-day trip he called a "journey of peace," as he aims to cool cross-strait tensions.

Ma, who was president from 2008 to 2016, is now a senior member of Taiwan's main opposition party the Kuomintang (KMT). The party, which strongly denies being pro-Beijing, advocates close ties with China.

During Ma's presidency, cross-strait ties improved, and the former president met Chinese President Xi Jinping at a Singapore summit in 2015.

Will Ma and Xi meet again?

Chinese officials did not comment on Taiwanese media reports suggesting Ma might meet Xi.

Hsiao Hsu-tsen, the director of the Ma Ying-jeou Culture and Education Foundation, said Ma would certainly like to meet his "old friend."

"However, we are, after all, guests. We will leave the arrangement to the mainland side," Hsiao told reporters at the airport without giving a clear answer.

Three sources familiar with Ma's trip told the Reuters news agency the meeting was expected to take place in Beijing next Monday..

What else do we know about Ma's trip?

Ma also told reporters prior to his departure his trip was a "journey of peace and a journey of friendship."