Ted Turner, founder of CNN and pioneer of 24-hour television news, dies at 87

Ted Turner, the outspoken American media mogul who founded CNN and reshaped global television journalism through the world’s first 24-hour news channel, died peacefully on Wednesday surrounded by family members, according to a statement issued by Turner Enterprises. He was 87.

Turner, widely known as the architect of continuous television news coverage, launched CNN on 1 June 1980 despite widespread scepticism within the media industry. The network went on to revolutionise real-time broadcasting and became one of the most influential news organisations in the world.

Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on 19 November 1938, Turner built a sprawling media empire that eventually included cable television networks, film libraries, sports franchises and international broadcasting ventures. His outspoken personality earned him the nickname “The Mouth of the South”.

CNN Worldwide chairman and chief executive Mark Thompson described Turner as the “presiding spirit” of CNN.

“Ted was an intensely involved and committed leader, intrepid, fearless and always willing to back a hunch and trust his own judgement,” Thompson said in a statement.

Turner is survived by his five children, 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Built CNN into global news force

Turner entered the media business after taking charge of his father’s billboard company, Turner Outdoor Advertising, following his father’s death in 1963. He later acquired radio stations before moving into television broadcasting through the purchase of a struggling Atlanta television station in 1970.

In 1976, Turner transformed the station into cable television’s first “superstation” by transmitting its signal nationwide through satellite distribution. The move dramatically expanded his reach and laid the foundation for his larger ambitions in broadcasting.

He subsequently acquired the Atlanta Braves baseball team and the Atlanta Hawks basketball franchise, partly to secure long-term programming for his television operations.