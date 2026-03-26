Tehran rules out talks with US, seeks end to war on its own terms

Iran has denied holding direct talks with the United States despite a recent exchange of messages through intermediaries, Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has said, amid heightened tensions following recent military strikes.

In an interview with state-run television channel IRIB, Araghchi stated that while communications had taken place via third-party countries in recent days, these did not amount to formal negotiations.

He said Iran had used such channels to clarify its position and issue warnings, particularly cautioning Washington against targeting critical infrastructure. According to Araghchi, one such warning contributed to the United States stepping back from a threatened strike on Iranian power facilities.

The foreign minister stressed that Tehran does not seek a broader conflict, asserting that Iran had not initiated the hostilities and wished to bring them to a close in a way that prevents future escalation. However, he ruled out a simple ceasefire, arguing that it could lead to a recurring cycle of conflict and negotiations.