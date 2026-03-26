Tehran rules out talks with US, seeks end to war on its own terms
Foreign minister Araghchi confirms indirect message exchanges to clarify its position and issue warnings, particularly cautioning Washington
Iran has denied holding direct talks with the United States despite a recent exchange of messages through intermediaries, Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has said, amid heightened tensions following recent military strikes.
In an interview with state-run television channel IRIB, Araghchi stated that while communications had taken place via third-party countries in recent days, these did not amount to formal negotiations.
He said Iran had used such channels to clarify its position and issue warnings, particularly cautioning Washington against targeting critical infrastructure. According to Araghchi, one such warning contributed to the United States stepping back from a threatened strike on Iranian power facilities.
The foreign minister stressed that Tehran does not seek a broader conflict, asserting that Iran had not initiated the hostilities and wished to bring them to a close in a way that prevents future escalation. However, he ruled out a simple ceasefire, arguing that it could lead to a recurring cycle of conflict and negotiations.
Instead, Araghchi indicated that Iran’s current approach is focused on deterrence and defence, with no immediate plans to enter into formal negotiations.
Addressing concerns over maritime security, he noted that the Strait of Hormuz is regarded as falling within the territorial waters of Iran and Oman, adding that Tehran is examining new mechanisms to ensure safe passage through the strategic waterway.
His remarks come in response to claims by US President Donald Trump that Iran was engaged in talks with Washington and seeking an agreement to end the conflict.
The situation follows joint strikes carried out by the United States and Israel on 28 February, targeting Tehran and other Iranian cities. The attacks reportedly resulted in the deaths of several senior figures, including Iran’s Supreme Leader, as well as military personnel and civilians.
Iran responded with missile and drone attacks on Israeli and US-linked targets across the region, while also tightening control over the Strait of Hormuz, restricting access for vessels associated with the two countries.
The conflict continues to raise concerns over regional stability and the risk of further escalation in the Middle East.
With IANS, PTI inputs