Fresh fighting displaces thousands months after uneasy Thai-Cambodian truce

Renewed artillery, rocket fire and air strikes have once again shaken the Thai-Cambodian border, forcing villagers across a long frontier corridor to flee their homes for the second time in five months. Families are now crowded into temporary shelters, unsure when it will be safe to return — or when they may have to run again.

The sudden resurgence of violence comes despite the high-profile ceasefire negotiated in July by US President Donald Trump, a deal billed as “historic” at the time but viewed by regional observers as fragile from the outset.

A fragile truce collapses

The immediate trigger for the latest hostilities appeared minor: on Sunday, a Thai engineering team improving an access road in the disputed zone reportedly came under fire from Cambodian troops, injuring two Thai soldiers.

In previous years, such incidents were often defused through quick diplomatic engagement. But this year, relations between the neighbours have deteriorated so sharply that even small provocations now risk spiralling.

The July ceasefire itself was born of pressure rather than consensus. Thailand agreed reluctantly after Trump threatened punitive tariffs on Thai and Cambodian exports just days before deadlines for renegotiated trade terms. Bangkok feared the economic fallout of a tariff standoff even as it resisted internationalising the border dispute.

Cambodia, the weaker military power, welcomed outside mediation — but has since continued aggressive manoeuvres on the ground.

Rising tensions and accusations

Since the ceasefire, mistrust has deepened. Thailand has accused Cambodia of acting in bad faith by laying new landmines in contested areas, presenting photographic evidence and noting that at least seven Thai soldiers have lost limbs. Cambodia denies wrongdoing.

Tensions also remain high over 18 Cambodian soldiers captured by Thailand during clashes in July, whom Bangkok has refused to release.