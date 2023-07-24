Thai voters rally after Pita's prime minister bid blocked

In Thailand, as many as a thousand pro-democracy protesters gathered on Sunday in a show of support for Pita Limjaroenrat, whose latest attempt to become prime minister was thwarted last week.

"Pita! Pita! Pita!" the crowd in central Bangkok chanted, with one supporter saying, "We will keep fighting ... no matter how many months we have to support democratic principles."

The opposition bloc holds sway in the 500-member House of Representatives. However, their majority is not enough to overcome the votes of the 250-member Senate, which is appointed by Thailand's military.

The Senate has twice blocked the Harvard-educated Pita, the leader of Move Forward, from leading a new government.