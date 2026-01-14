Crane collapse on passenger train in Thailand kills at least 12

At least 12 people were killed and more than 30 others injured after a construction crane collapsed onto a moving passenger train in northeastern Thailand on Wednesday, triggering a derailment and fire, officials said.

The incident occurred in Nakhon Ratchasima province when the crane, being used to build an elevated high-speed railway line, fell onto a train travelling from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani. The impact caused several coaches to leave the tracks, with at least one carriage catching fire, according to the province’s Public Relations Department.

Emergency responders, including firefighters, paramedics and disaster-response teams, rushed to the scene within minutes. Authorities confirmed that four bodies were recovered from the wreckage, while more than 30 injured passengers were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Some of the injured were reported to be in serious condition.

Rescue workers continued to search the damaged coaches for possible survivors, as officials said the exact number of passengers on board at the time of the accident was still being verified.

Footage shared by local authorities showed mangled train compartments, twisted metal from the collapsed crane and thick smoke rising from the site as firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control.