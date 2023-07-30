The 'dangerous' feminists behind a Lebanese media outlet

This YouTube video is part of the second series of "Smatouha Minni" — translated into English, it means "you heard it from me" — produced by Khateera, a women-led media platform based in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

The name itself is the feminine form of "dangerous" in Arabic. It was chosen not just because it can be understood throughout the region, but because it is also at the heart of what this media company is doing.

"Women like to be called 'khateera,'" Amanda Abou Abdallah, Khateera's founder, says. "It means all of these things: It means you're strong, it means you own your own decisions. You're more aware of the world. You're more aware of your rights. You're more aware of your own value."

Like talking with friends

This is what the Khateera team stands for and it is also what they're all about. The women wanted to establish a platform from which they could present facts, comedy and conversation that would strike a chord with as many people in the region as possible, and where they could also address sensitive topics, the kind that push against social taboos.

The producers' vison for Khateera is for it to be a safe space where one can discuss subjects like feminism, the patriarchy and other societal issues in a more light hearted way, as if you were talking with friends. They avoid the use of complicated terms, avoid any arrogant explanations, use easy-to-understand language and always add a dash of humor and even a little sarcasm, while simultaneously conveying the facts.