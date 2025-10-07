‘The story is still Gaza’, Flotilla detainees continue to urge

Tuma noted that while Adalah lawyers have met with most detainees, access to all has not been granted. She accused Israeli authorities of violating activists’ rights, beginning with their interception in international waters, followed by their transfer to Israel and detention in a maximum-security facility, where she alleged they faced physical abuse and humiliation.

Israeli officials have firmly denied these accusations, insisting that the detainees’ rights were upheld throughout the process. The foreign ministry instead highlighted an incident in which one activist allegedly bit a female medical staff member.

The flotilla’s interception sparked widespread protests in cities globally, with large crowds gathering at airports to welcome returning deportees. Several activists released in recent days have shared accounts of alleged mistreatment by Israeli authorities.

“There was some dehumanising and violence and shouting,” said Roos Ykema, a Dutch flotilla participant deported to Madrid on Sunday, in an interview with the Associated Press. “But we got the ‘European’ treatment,” she added.

Some of those highlighting Greta Thunberg’s mistreatment can only compare that meted out to Australian Surya McEwan, violence against whom began the hunger strike by fellow flotilla activists.