Thousands protest in Tokyo against plans to revise Japan’s pacifist constitution

Thousands of protesters gathered outside Japan’s National Diet Building in Tokyo on Tuesday to oppose the government’s efforts to revise the country’s pacifist constitution and expand its military capabilities.

Organisers said around 10,000 people attended the demonstration, where crowds voiced strong criticism of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s administration and its recent defence and security policies.

Protesters carried placards bearing slogans such as “Stop constitutional revision and military expansion” and “Do not destroy Article 9”, while chanting against missile deployment and calling for Takaichi’s resignation.

Many demonstrators expressed concern that the government was attempting to push through constitutional changes without broad public support.

Yuki Hoshino, who attended the rally, said many Japanese citizens remained opposed to altering the constitution’s pacifist principles.

“So many people have gathered here hoping the government will reconsider,” Hoshino said.