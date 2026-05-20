Thousands protest in Tokyo against plans to revise Japan’s pacifist constitution
Demonstrators accuse Takaichi government of pushing military expansion and undermining Article 9
Thousands of protesters gathered outside Japan’s National Diet Building in Tokyo on Tuesday to oppose the government’s efforts to revise the country’s pacifist constitution and expand its military capabilities.
Organisers said around 10,000 people attended the demonstration, where crowds voiced strong criticism of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s administration and its recent defence and security policies.
Protesters carried placards bearing slogans such as “Stop constitutional revision and military expansion” and “Do not destroy Article 9”, while chanting against missile deployment and calling for Takaichi’s resignation.
Many demonstrators expressed concern that the government was attempting to push through constitutional changes without broad public support.
Yuki Hoshino, who attended the rally, said many Japanese citizens remained opposed to altering the constitution’s pacifist principles.
“So many people have gathered here hoping the government will reconsider,” Hoshino said.
Another protester, Ryosuke Tanji, warned against allowing Japan to drift towards militarisation, saying the country must not forget the devastation caused by war.
“The more I learn about Japan’s past, the more strongly I feel such tragedies must never happen again,” he said.
Hiroshi Onishi, professor emeritus at Keio University, also criticised the government’s defence agenda, arguing that the current military build-up contradicts the pacifist ideals embedded in the constitution.
The protests come after Japanese media reported that the ruling Liberal Democratic Party had prepared proposals to revise the country’s three main national security documents. The plans reportedly include strengthening air defence systems, boosting long-term combat readiness and accelerating the deployment of advanced submarines capable of carrying long-range missiles.
The proposals are intended to enhance Japan’s so-called “counterstrike capabilities” amid growing regional security tensions.
Japan’s post-war constitution, which came into force in 1947, includes Article 9 — a clause renouncing war and the use of force in resolving international disputes. The provision also states that Japan will not maintain military forces for warfare, earning the constitution its reputation as one of the world’s most pacifist charters.
Takaichi and other conservative figures have repeatedly advocated revising Article 9, arguing that Japan must adapt to an increasingly uncertain security environment. However, the push has continued to trigger public opposition from groups concerned about the country moving away from its post-war pacifist identity.
With IANS inputs
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